Ex-Stephenson Harwood Client Can't Get Fund Suit Out Of UK

Law360, London (December 17, 2020, 10:15 PM GMT) -- The Court of Appeal on Thursday denied a Swiss patent holder's jurisdictional challenge in a dispute over half a million dollars held in a client account by the company's former solicitors at Stephenson Harwood LLP. In its Thursday ruling, the appeals court dismissed the challenge by Medien Patentverwaltung AG, or MPV, saying the company had not filed the necessary application to fight the court's jurisdiction "within the time specified (or indeed at any time)," so it's deemed to have accepted the English court's authority. The dispute stems from patent infringement litigation the Swiss company brought against various parties, with Stephenson Harwood...

