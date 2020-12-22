The Biggest UK Civil Fraud Cases Of 2020

Law360, London (December 22, 2020, 1:37 PM GMT) -- The past year saw major developments in civil fraud cases in the U.K., including a Supreme Court decision easing the limits on who can sue for damages suffered by a company and two rulings carving out the jurisdiction of courts in England and Wales. Here, Law360 looks back at those and other civil fraud cases from 2020. Supreme Court Unleashes Loss Principle One of the year's most anticipated cases came down midway through 2020 when the U.K. Supreme Court narrowed the legal principle against so-called reflective losses. Typically, only a company itself can sue to recover its losses, and shareholders' can't...

