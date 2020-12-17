Ex-Oil Boss Won't Testify In UK Over £415M Tax Fraud

Law360, London (December 17, 2020, 5:00 PM GMT) -- A judge will not compel the alleged "shadow director" of a defunct payment processing company accused of aiding a £415 million ($564 million) tax fraud to answer questions in London about its collapse, saying on Thursday that it would be "oppressive." Judge Nicholas Briggs said he would not require John Deuss to appear at the Insolvency Court to answer questions about the rise and fall of Transworld Payment Solutions UK Ltd. as he is willing to offer evidence in writing. Transworld's creditors are pursuing the company in insolvency proceedings over allegations that it assisted the Bermuda-based First Curaçao International Bank NV,...

