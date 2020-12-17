Novartis To Buy Neuroscience Therapy Biz For Up To $770M

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 5:26 PM EST) -- Swiss pharmaceutical giant Novartis AG said Thursday it will acquire neuroscience company Cadent Therapeutics for up to $770 million, including a $210 million up-front payment. Novartis has agreed to acquire all of Massachusetts-based Cadent's outstanding capital stock for $210 million upfront and up to $560 million in milestone payments, Cadent said in its own announcement on Thursday. The pharmaceutical giant also agreed to buy out milestones and royalties for a clinical-stage molecule that it licensed from Cadent in 2015. Dubbed MIJ821, the molecule aims to address treatment-resistant depression and is in Phase II clinical trials. "The Cadent acquisition follows a longstanding...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS