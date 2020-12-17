2 Firms Rep £1.1B Deal For TalkTalk Telecom Biz

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 6:15 PM EST) -- Britain's TalkTalk said Thursday it's agreed to be taken private in a £1.1 billion (about $1.5 billion) deal with an entity affiliated with Toscafund Asset Management and private equity firm Penta Capital, with help from Dickson Minto WS and Osborne Clarke LLP. Salford, U.K.-based TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC said the take-private offer from Tosca IOM Ltd. at roughly $1.32 per share is a more than 16% premium to its stock price Oct. 7, the last day before it first received an offer from Toscafund Asset Management LLP, and a nearly 26% boost to its three-month average price before that, according to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS