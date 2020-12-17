NJ Legislature Sends Historic Legal Pot Bills To Governor

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 9:24 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Legislature on Thursday passed bills that would establish a regulated system for selling adult-use recreational marijuana and decriminalize the possession of up to six ounces of the drug, with supporters heralding the social justice of legalization and critics targeting the workplace safety issues facing businesses. Following a series of changes to the bills since Garden State voters last month signed off on a state constitutional amendment legalizing cannabis for adult use, the state Assembly and the state Senate approved the historic measures during voting sessions held over the phone because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Phil Murphy is expected...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS