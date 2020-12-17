Guitar Center Slashes $800M Of Debt In Confirmed Ch. 11 Plan

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 6:15 PM EST) -- Bankrupt musical instruments retailer Guitar Center received approval Thursday for its Chapter 11 plan slashing $800 million of debt from its balance sheet when a Virginia judge overruled objections to the plan from the federal watchdog. During a virtual confirmation hearing, debtor attorney Dennis F. Dunne of Milbank LLP said the company will be ready to emerge from bankruptcy by next week with sufficient capital to continue operating in the future. "We're here today well-positioned to emerge from Chapter 11 just 30 days after the cases were commenced," he said. Guitar Center will leave bankruptcy with $725 million in new financing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS