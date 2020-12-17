Film Producers Lose Bid For Damages Over 'Quixote' Project

Law360, London (December 17, 2020, 7:52 PM GMT) -- A London judge rejected a French film production company's bid to recover the money it lost when its contract to produce a Terry Gilliam movie was handed over to a Spanish rival because it would not have been able to complete the film anyway. High Court Judge Richard Hacon ruled Thursday that Alfama Films can't recover €500,000 in preproduction costs for its failed attempt at filming "The Man Who Killed Don Quixote." And the French production company's chief executive, Paulo Branco, is not entitled to claim his €400,000 producer fee. Alfama and Branco sued London-based film production company Recorded Picture Company...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS