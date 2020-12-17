Top German Court Won't Extend Deadline For Dieselgate Suits

Law360, London (December 17, 2020, 5:24 PM GMT) -- Germany's top court has decided not to extend the deadline for car buyers to sue Volkswagen over an emissions-cheating scandal that has cost the automaker billions, finding on Thursday that a driver waited too long to claim for damages. The Federal Court of Justice refused to extend Germany's three-year statute of limitations for car buyers to file lawsuits against VW over the so-called Dieselgate scandal, ruling that a driver did not need to investigate the company more closely to appreciate that his vehicle was one of several million equipped with illegal engine control software. The court said in a statement after the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS