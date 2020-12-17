Stronger Protections For Federal Judges Held Up In Senate

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 9:03 PM EST) -- U.S. judicial officials lambasted the U.S. Senate on Thursday for not passing a law to shield federal judges' personal information from the public in the wake of the July killing of a New Jersey federal judge's son by an angry male rights attorney. The Daniel Anderl Judicial Security and Privacy Act of 2020, named for the slain son of Judge Esther Salas, had been sent to the Judiciary Committee, but has yet to reach the full Senate as the legislative season nears a close. The bill would require federal agencies to keep the Social Security numbers, addresses and personal phone numbers of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS