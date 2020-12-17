Kirkland Guides Venture-Affiliated SPAC's $350M IPO

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 6:54 PM EST) -- A special purpose acquisition company affiliated with venture capital firm Corner Ventures began trading Thursday after a $350 million initial public offering led by Kirkland & Ellis LLP, with plans to target tech-savvy startups willing to go public through a blank-check merger. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp.'s units started trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol "COOLU," where they closed at $10.35 apiece on Thursday evening. Corner Growth raised $350 million in the IPO by pricing 35 million units at $10 apiece, a boost from its earlier plan to sell 30 million units. The California-headquartered company could raise more funds from the...

