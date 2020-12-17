Fire Protection Co. Employees Sue Over Breach of CBA

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 4:54 PM EST) -- The Maryland-based trustees of benefit plans for employees at a fire protection company claimed the business breached a collective bargaining agreement by failing to pay contributions to the plans or report employee information for months, the trustees alleged in federal court. In a lawsuit filed Wednesday, trustees of the National Automatic Sprinkler Industry Welfare Fund, the National Automatic Sprinkler Industry Pension Fund and the International Training Fund said Michigan-based Dynamic Fire Protection Inc. owed tens of thousands of dollars in employee contributions, in violation of a collective bargaining agreement between the employees' union and the sprinkler company. "Pursuant to the terms...

