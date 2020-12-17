King's Hawaiian Bread Co. Sues Competitor Over Trade Dress

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 4:27 PM EST) -- The maker of King's Hawaiian sweet rolls is going after a rival bakery it says is selling Hawaiian sweet bread rolls wrapped in orange packaging that clearly infringes its trade dress, accusing the rival in Texas federal court of engaging in unfair competition and misappropriating its image. King's Hawaiian claims Harlan Bakeries is infringing on the trade dress for its Hawaiian sweet rolls by selling a similar product in packaging that mimics its distinctive design. King's Hawaiian Holding Co. Inc. said Wednesday that Indiana-based Harlan Bakeries LLC and its Arkansas-based subsidiary Southern Bakeries LLC must be enjoined from using the deceptively...

