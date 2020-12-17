Oracle Must Face Fired Sales Rep's Gender Bias Suit

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 5:57 PM EST) -- An Arizona federal judge narrowed but didn't toss a lawsuit brought by a fired sales representative for an Oracle subsidiary, ruling she showed enough evidence that she was treated worse than male colleagues to keep her case in court. U.S. District Judge John J. Tuchi rejected a sexual harassment claim Wednesday, but refused to grant Oracle Financial Services Software Inc. summary judgment on Catherine Beardsley's Title VII gender discrimination claim. A jury could reasonably conclude that Beardsley's male colleagues were held to a lower bar than Beardsley and Mary Mowry, the only other woman on her sales team, the ruling said, concluding that...

