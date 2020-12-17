FTC Takes On CBD Health Claims In 6 New Complaints

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 12:54 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission said Thursday it has filed complaints against six companies for making unsupported health claims about their CBD products, a sign the agency is cracking down on the hemp industry's key moneymaker. The FTC brought administrative complaints against Bionatrol Health LLC, Epichouse LLC, CBD Meds Inc., HempmeCBD, Reef Industries Inc. and Steves Distributing LLC and the leadership of each company over allegations they claimed their cannabinoid products could treat health conditions like cancer, heart disease and Alzheimer's disease. Bionatrol Health also allegedly changed customer orders from one bottle to five, according to the FTC. The FTC has reached...

