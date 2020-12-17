Fed. Circ. Won't Revive Patent Suit Over Gallbladder Drug

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 10:47 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday upheld the way a New Jersey federal judge defined several terms in a Bracco Diagnostics Inc. gallbladder drug patent, under which Maia Pharmaceuticals Inc. conceded it couldn't beat infringement allegations Bracco lodged against it. A three-judge panel largely upheld the way U.S. District Judge Peter G. Sheridan defined three terms at issue in Bracco's patent, which means Maia was unable to escape the infringement finding. The nonprecedential opinion was issued a month and a half after oral arguments. Bracco sells a drug called Kinevac, which is designed to help diagnose gallbladder and pancreas disorders. In 2017,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS