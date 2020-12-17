Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fed. Circ. Won't Revive Patent Suit Over Gallbladder Drug

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 10:47 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday upheld the way a New Jersey federal judge defined several terms in a Bracco Diagnostics Inc. gallbladder drug patent, under which Maia Pharmaceuticals Inc. conceded it couldn't beat infringement allegations Bracco lodged against it.

A three-judge panel largely upheld the way U.S. District Judge Peter G. Sheridan defined three terms at issue in Bracco's patent, which means Maia was unable to escape the infringement finding. The nonprecedential opinion was issued a month and a half after oral arguments.

Bracco sells a drug called Kinevac, which is designed to help diagnose gallbladder and pancreas disorders. In 2017,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!