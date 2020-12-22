What To Expect From Florida's New Water Permitting Powers

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 7:29 PM EST) -- With Florida taking over permitting under Section 404 of the Clean Water Act, project developers can expect a streamlined process that will reduce lag time even as state employees grapple with the learning curve of taking the reins from the federal government. Florida is the first state in more than 25 years to earn approval from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to administer permits under Section 404 of the CWA, a program vital for major projects like highways. Michigan and New Jersey are the only other states that administer their own Section 404 permitting programs. The change for Florida, which formally...

