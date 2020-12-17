Red White & Bloom Borrows $60M, Buys Ill. Pot Grow Assets

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 3:46 PM EST) -- Multistate cannabis operator Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. on Thursday said it will borrow $60 million and use roughly half of the total to buy medical and recreational marijuana cultivation assets in Illinois. The five-state pot operator will pay $32.5 million for the growing entity, Cannabis Capital Partners Inc., paying half upfront in cash. The rest of the three-year, 7% interest loan will be used for debt payments and working capital, according to a press release. RWB, which says it is angling to become one of the top three multistate cannabis operators in the U.S., plans to transfer the new...

