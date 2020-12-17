McGuireWoods DQ'd In Hartford's Trade Secrets Case

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 10:09 PM EST) -- A U.S. district judge has backed a ruling that McGuireWoods LLP cannot represent defendants in a trade secrets dispute with an Indiana insurance company, pointing to the fact that the firm currently serves as outside counsel for the carrier. U.S. Southern District of Indiana Judge Sarah Evans Barker on Wednesday adopted a magistrate judge's recommendation that McGuireWoods couldn't represent former employees of Hartford Steam Boiler Inspection and Insurance Co., which is suing them for allegedly sharing trade secrets with their current employer. "The Magistrate Judge's conclusion that McGuireWoods cannot litigate against its own client, which it plainly seeks to do, clearly...

