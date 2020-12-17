Florida Bar Nominates 2 Attys For President-Elect Contest

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 6:56 PM EST) -- Two members of the Florida Bar Board of Governors, Steven W. Davis of Miami and Gary S. Lesser of West Palm Beach, have officially been nominated for the office of president-elect, the Bar announced on Thursday. Members will receive election ballots by March 1, 2021, with a winner expected to be announced on March 23. The winner will be sworn in on June 11, 2021, when current president-elect Michael Tanner becomes the Bar president. A possible run-off would be held in April. Davis is a partner at New York-based Boies Schiller Flexner LLP's Miami office, focusing his practice on class action...

