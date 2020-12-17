11th Circ. Denies Rehearing In Bankruptcy Fraud Suit Dispute

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 8:57 PM EST) -- An Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals judge denied a request from a North Carolina bankruptcy attorney to have the full court reconsider a panel's earlier decision that a Florida law firm doesn't need bankruptcy court approval to pursue fraud claims against him, saying none of the court's judges consented to the en banc hearing. Circuit Court Judge Richard C. Tallman said in a short order that no judges that sit on the circuit showed any interest in rehearing the appeal brought by bankruptcy attorney Edward C. Hay Jr. of Pitts Hay & Hugenschmidt PA seeking a determination that Florida law firm...

