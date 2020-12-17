Rutgers Names Campus Building After Justice Ginsburg

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 8:42 PM EST) -- The late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will leave another mark on Rutgers University, which has approved the renaming of a stately 17-story residence hall in Newark for the late U.S. Supreme Court justice. The Rutgers Board of Governors unanimously approved renaming the neoclassical building at 15 Washington Street in Newark as Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hall. The building, the former home of Rutgers Law School, will now be known as Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hall, the university announced Thursday. Justice Ginsburg, who died on Sept. 18, was a faculty member at Rutgers Law from 1963 to 1972, where she pioneered teaching women's rights...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS