Kyocera Faces 2 Suits Fighting Alleged $1B AVX Squeeze-Out

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 9:13 PM EST) -- Kyocera's recent $1 billion take-private deal for electronics company AVX has attracted two stockholder class suits in Delaware Chancery Court that accuse AVX's Kyocera-aligned directors of squeezing out minority investors for an inadequate price. Kyocera Corp., which owned 72% of AVX Corp. before the $21.75 per share deal was completed in March, was accused of driving down AVX's valuation through its ties to the business before the transaction. Stockholders also said that the Japanese company lined up a merger process that failed Delaware's fairness tests for controller-led buyouts through its domination of AVX's board.. "The Kyocera-affiliated directors of AVX are dual...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS