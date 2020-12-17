Coinbase Takes Key Step For Public Offering As Crypto Soars

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 9:05 PM EST) -- Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the U.S., said Thursday that it has submitted preliminary filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to launch a public offering. Following rumblings over the summer that the company was making moves to become the first major U.S. digital currency exchange to go public, the announcement comes amid an explosion in the price of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, which has led to a frenzy of attention around digital assets not seen since late 2017. In a brief blog post Thursday, as Bitcoin's price soared past record peaks, Coinbase Global Inc. said it had "confidentially...

