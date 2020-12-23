Gaming Operator Sues Developer Over Compliance Failures

Law360, London (December 23, 2020, 2:54 PM GMT) -- A Maltese gambling company is suing two other online gaming providers for a total of €1.5 million ($1.8 million) in damages, saying the companies breached their contracts by failing to live up to European gambling regulations. River Game Operations Ltd. asked the court for the €1.5 million to cover the money it lost when Alchemy Bet Ltd. and Gaming Realms PLC delivered software that fell foul of gambling regulations in Malta and Sweden. River Game Operations is suing both Gaming Realms, a developer, licensor and distributor of "real money" online games, and its subsidiary, gambling site Alchemybet for breach of contract,...

