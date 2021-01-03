3 Environmental Enforcement Trends To Watch Under Biden

Law360 (January 3, 2021, 12:02 PM EST) -- The incoming Biden administration has made clear that addressing climate change and mitigating the effects of environmental harm are top priorities. Among the ways the Biden administration is poised to effect these priorities is through a significant uptick in criminal and civil enforcement of U.S. environmental laws. In this article, we discuss how we expect to see environmental justice playing an increasingly prominent role in enforcement resolutions; stricter scrutiny of companies' compliance programs with respect to environmental laws; and new risks relating to potential environmental disclosure requirements. Background According to data summarized by the nonprofit Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS