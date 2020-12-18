7th Circ. Tosses Wis. Collective Bargaining Law Challenge

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 4:59 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit has shut down a First Amendment challenge to a Wisconsin law that altered how public-sector unions operate, finding that it wasn't clear how various provisions of the law restricted members' speech. A three-judge panel ruled Thursday that a lower court properly tossed a suit brought by the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 139 that alleged Wisconsin Act 10 violated union members' First Amendment rights. The union, along with two of its members, challenged three provisions of the law in 2019: the election rules, the prohibition on voluntary dues deductions and the bar on public unions bargaining with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS