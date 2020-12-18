Experian Sued Over Timeshare Co.'s Alleged Account Fraud

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 3:20 PM EST) -- A Miami resident sued a Las Vegas-based timeshare company as well as consumer reporting service Experian in federal court Thursday, alleging the timeshare business opened a credit account in his name after he attended one of its presentations. The complaint, filed in the Southern District of Florida, claims the plaintiff, Charles Young, attended a presentation held by Diamond Resorts in 2017, and while he did receive a free gift, he ultimately did not purchase a timeshare or sign any contract. However, after pulling a credit report through Experian in February upon purchasing a home, Young allegedly discovered an unauthorized account for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS