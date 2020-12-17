Ky. Justices Hand State $1.3B Win Against PokerStars

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 11:04 PM EST) -- The Kentucky Supreme Court reinstated the Bluegrass State's win in its decade-old illegal gambling suit against the online gaming website PokerStars on Thursday, providing the commonwealth with an award that the governor claims is nearly $1.3 billion. In a 4-3 vote, the majority reinstated the Franklin Circuit Court's decision to allow recovery of gambling losses by Kentucky citizens along with treble damages from the "criminal syndicate" behind PokerStars. The state court found PokerStars liable in December 2015 under Kentucky's Loss Recovery Act, which allows a third-party cause of action to be brought against the winning gambler by "any other person."...

