Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Washington Post Wants A Say In Wilkinson Suit Redactions

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 12:49 PM EST) -- The Washington Post on Friday asked a court for permission to intervene in a lawsuit against litigator Beth Wilkinson related to her work investigating allegations of sexual harassment in the Washington Football Team's front office, saying "substantial public interest in the suit" necessitates greater transparency.

The newspaper, represented by Davis Wright Tremaine, wants to argue on behalf of the public's right to access court documents. The lawsuit against Wilkinson was filed in Virginia federal court last month by David P. Donovan, seeking to prevent her from disclosing information regarding a 2009 settlement agreement to which he is a party. Court filings...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!