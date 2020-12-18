Washington Post Wants A Say In Wilkinson Suit Redactions

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 12:49 PM EST) -- The Washington Post on Friday asked a court for permission to intervene in a lawsuit against litigator Beth Wilkinson related to her work investigating allegations of sexual harassment in the Washington Football Team's front office, saying "substantial public interest in the suit" necessitates greater transparency. The newspaper, represented by Davis Wright Tremaine, wants to argue on behalf of the public's right to access court documents. The lawsuit against Wilkinson was filed in Virginia federal court last month by David P. Donovan, seeking to prevent her from disclosing information regarding a 2009 settlement agreement to which he is a party. Court filings...

