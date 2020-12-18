WTO Dispute Roundup: Trump's Last Word On Frozen Appeals

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 6:51 PM EST) -- In Law360's latest look at the World Trade Organization's Dispute Settlement Body, the Trump administration issues its final statement after three tumultuous years spent blocking the appointment of appellate judges while members scramble to adjust their legal proceedings to the COVID-19 pandemic. Appellate Body Divide Runs Deep Friday's meeting saw the U.S. delegation refused to allow the appointment of new members to fill all seven vacancies on the now-shuttered Appellate Body, as it has done for the past three years. Deputy U.S. Trade Representative Dennis Shea reiterated the administration's criticisms about the Appellate Body's purported failure to adhere to its mandate,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS