Mass. Health Co. To Pay $10M Over False Billing Claims

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 5:48 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts home health care company and its owner will pay $10 million to resolve claims they falsely billed the state's Medicaid program, Attorney General Maura Healey's office said Friday. Announcing the settlement, Healey's office said Lawrence-based Maestro-Connections Health Systems LLC and CEO George Kiongera knowingly submitted false claims to MassHealth for home health services that had not been authorized by a physician. "Companies like Maestro that defraud MassHealth take vital resources away from the program and the people who need them most," Healey said in a statement. "Since 2016, my office has recovered $40 million for MassHealth by combating fraud,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS