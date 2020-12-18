$35M Fed. Whistleblower Award Not Taxable, Pa. Court Says

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 6:12 PM EST) -- A whistleblower's $35 million reward for pursuing a case of federal mortgage fraud was not taxable income under Pennsylvania law, a state appellate court ruled Friday. Edward J. O'Donnell, a former Bank of America exec who got to claim 16% of a False Claims Act settlement against the company in 2014, had been fighting with the Borough of Fox Chapel, Pennsylvania, and the Fox Chapel Area School District over whether his qui tam award was subject to the local earned income tax. In Friday's unpublished ruling, the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania said it was not. "Unlike a reward for providing information...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS