Bayer, MSN Labs Seek To Drop Drug IP Fight Midtrial

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 10:18 PM EST) -- Three days into a virtual bench trial in Delaware federal court, Bayer AG and MSN Laboratories on Friday proposed to end their legal fight over MSN's plans to market a generic version of one of Bayer's bestselling drugs, the high blood pressure medication Adempas. In a two-sentence joint stipulation, Bayer, its subsidiaries and the Hyderabad, India-based MSN asked U.S. District Judge Leonard Stark to end a lawsuit that Bayer had initially leveled in late 2018 against MSN for allegedly infringing a patent covering Adempas. Also on Friday, Bayer and MSN asked Judge Stark to end a different suit that Bayer filed...

