Goodwin-Led Lab Device Maker's Shares Soar In $130M IPO

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 9:18 PM EST) -- Shares for chemical and biomolecular analysis device maker 908 Devices soared Friday to close 145% above the offering price as the life sciences company raised at least $130 million through an upsized initial public offering steered by Goodwin Procter LLP. 908 Devices Inc., working with Goodwin Procter, said in its regulatory filings that it reserved the money to fund expansion, product research and development, acquisitions, and hiring. The Boston-based business was among at least 11 other companies that were expected to debut on the stock market the week of Dec. 14 and raise more than $2.9 billion in total as 2020's end...

