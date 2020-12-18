CFTC Official To Join NYSE As Chief Regulatory Officer

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 8:47 PM EST) -- Jaime L. Klima, chief of staff and chief operating officer of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, is leaving her position in January to join NYSE Group as its chief regulatory officer, the agency and exchange announced Friday. Klima will oversee the work of NYSE Group's independent regulatory unit, NYSE Regulation, the company said. She will lead a more than 100-person team of attorneys and other professionals who monitor and enforce issuers' compliance with listing standards, member compliance with exchange rules and securities laws, and exchange compliance with their self-regulatory organization obligations. Klima will be leaving her position at the CFTC, where...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS