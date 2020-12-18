3 Firms Steer SPAC Tie-Up Forming $1B E-Commerce Fintech

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 6:21 PM EST) -- Venture-backed payment plan provider Katapult said Friday that it has inked a deal with a special purpose acquisition company to merge and create a publicly traded e-commerce-focused financial technology company worth roughly $1 billion, with guidance from DLA Piper, Kirkland & Ellis and Paul Hastings. The deal values the combined entity's equity at $962 million, according to the company. Katapult Holdings Inc., backed by Tribeca Venture Partners, will keep its name and list on Nasdaq under the symbol KPLT following the tie-up with FinServ Acquisition Corp, Katapult said in a statement. Orlando Zayas, Katapult's CEO, said that the merger "marks the...

