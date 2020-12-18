Feds Pitch Cyber Incident Notice Requirements For Banks

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 6:07 PM EST) -- Banks would be required to alert their primary federal regulators within 36 hours after they believe they've experienced a "significant" cybersecurity incident, according to a new proposal from the Federal Reserve and other federal banking agencies. In a rulemaking notice announced Friday, the Fed, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said they want to know as soon as possible about any cyber incidents that could threaten a bank's operations, disrupt customers' access to their accounts, or affect financial stability more broadly. "Knowing about and responding to notification incidents affecting banking organizations is important to the...

