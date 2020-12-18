Fed. Circ. Agrees That Caterpillar ITC Patent Claim Is Invalid

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 8:24 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit said Friday that substantial evidence supports a decision by the U.S. International Trade Commission that one claim in a Caterpillar Inc. patent covering a road milling machine is invalid. The three-judge panel agreed that the ITC rightly determined that a German machinery manufacturer, Wirtgen GmbH, showed that the only claim at issue on appeal was invalid under the on-sale bar, which is triggered when a patented invention is sold for use in the U.S. more than one year before the patent application is filed. Illinois-based Caterpillar had argued that invoices Wirtgen submitted as evidence show that the SF...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS