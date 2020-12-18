SEC Delays Decision On Nasdaq's Direct Listing Proposal

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 8:55 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission wants more time to review a Nasdaq proposal that would allow companies to sell new shares in connection with a direct listing, delaying the decision just before the agency considers a separate proposal by the New York Stock Exchange. In an order posted on its website Thursday, the SEC said it will launch additional proceedings to further analyze Nasdaq's proposal. The extension will allow for parties to submit additional comments and rebuttals with a final SEC decision occurring no later than May 19, 2021. "Institution of disapproval proceedings does not indicate that the commission has...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS