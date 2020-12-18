6th Circ. Won't Make EEOC Pay Fees For Fruitless Lawsuit

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 12:50 PM EST) -- The Sixth Circuit on Friday rejected an automobile parts manufacturer's bid to get attorney fees after defeating an EEOC suit accusing it of firing a worker as punishment for lodging a sexual harassment complaint, backing a lower court's finding. A three-judge panel unanimously said that the retaliation claim in the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission's suit against HP Pelzer Automotive Systems Inc. was neither "wholly without merit" nor "baseless," but rather was supported by evidence. The panel noted that the lower court had held on three separate occasions that the claim wasn't "frivolous, unreasonable or groundless," as required for courts to...

