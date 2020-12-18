CIT Repeats Support For Low Tariffs On Chinese Chlorine

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 9:16 PM EST) -- Three companies seeking to force the U.S. Department of Commerce to hike duties on chlorine products subsidized by China once again had their hopes dashed Friday in the U.S. Court of International Trade. In his second opinion this year refusing to push higher levies on Chinese chlorine manufacturers Juancheng Kangtai Chemical Co. Ltd. and Heze Huayi Chemical Co. Ltd., CIT Judge Richard K. Eaton found that Commerce properly balanced competing priorities and the facts of the case to arrive at countervailing duty margins of 1.54% and 1.71%, respectively. Both rates included a margin of 0.87% based on adverse facts available, or...

