FERC Upholds $20M Fine Against BP For Market Manipulation

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 6:59 PM EST) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has stood by its decision to impose more than $20 million in penalties and disgorgement against BP PLC for alleged manipulation of the natural gas market in Texas in a long-awaited determination of a rehearing request. In an order Thursday, the commission stood by its July 2016 ruling, Opinion No. 549, which signed off on an administrative law judge's determination that BP violated the Natural Gas Act and an anti-manipulation rule crafted by FERC through manipulating the next-day, fixed-price gas market at the Houston Ship Channel in 2008. The ruling orders BP to pay $20.16 million in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS