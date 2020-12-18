Pfizer Faces 1st Damages Trial In 2021 Over Axed Lyrica IP

Law360, London (December 18, 2020, 7:06 PM GMT) -- A judge ordered a preliminary issues trial as soon as June for claims totaling hundreds of millions of pounds against Pfizer from the NHS and generic drug companies due to an injunction blocking rivals to its blockbuster anticonvulsant Lyrica over a patent ultimately invalidated by the U.K. Supreme Court. High Court Judge Colin Birss told the parties Friday to arrange the dates with the court's listing office and to set aside four trial days "well before the end of 2021." The claims for damages from the NHS and generic-drug giants such as Actavis and Sandoz arise from a long-running dispute over...

