NC Justices Won't Adopt 'Loss Of Chance' Med Mal Doctrine

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 11:07 PM EST) -- The North Carolina Supreme Court on Friday refused to adopt the "loss of chance" doctrine for medical malpractice cases in a suit accusing a doctor of failing to timely diagnose a woman's stroke and depriving her of the chance of a better medical outcome. In a 6-1 ruling, the state's highest court affirmed summary judgment in favor of Dr. James Howard Hermann in a suit accusing the emergency medicine physician of failing to timely administer medication to patient Anita Kathleen Parkes, who exhibited signs of a stroke in 2014. The suit claims Hermann's nondiagnosis led him to not administer the "clot-busting"...

