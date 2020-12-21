EC Solicits Candidates To Arbitrate Int'l Trade Disputes

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 5:24 PM EST) -- The European Commission has announced it is seeking candidates to help settle bilateral disputes related to the EU's various trade agreements, with applications being considered through Feb. 1. The EC put out a call Friday for applicants to serve as arbitrators or experts on trade and sustainable development. Candidates should be familiar with international trade law, sustainable development or other issues related to European Union trade agreements, the EC said. They should also be able to conduct arbitration proceedings. "The objective of this call is to establish two diverse pools of qualified individuals ensuring gender equality and ensuring candidates from as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS