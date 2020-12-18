1st Circ. Backs Biogen's Win In Scientist's Disability Bias Suit

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 7:48 PM EST) -- The First Circuit refused to reinstate a former Biogen scientist's allegation that he was fired because he suffered a mental breakdown, finding Friday that he hadn't shown there was a nexus between his layoff and his mental struggles. Mark Brader, who worked for Biogen starting in 2007 until he was let go during a companywide reduction in force in 2015, had said an "acute mental episode" he suffered the year before he was terminated was the reason he was ushered out the door. The First Circuit disagreed Friday, concluding in a 54-page, published opinion that "it is clear" that Brader has...

