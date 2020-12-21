Akerman Snags Litigation Atty From Baker McKenzie

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 8:18 PM EST) -- Akerman LLP has expanded its litigation practice group with a new partner in Houston, the firm announced on Friday. William Sentell, a former counsel at Baker McKenzie, will focus on franchise dispute resolution and corporate compliance matters. Akerman's litigation practice group chair Lawrence Rochefort said in a statement that the firm's clients "will benefit from his advocacy and devotion to the franchise community." "William brings a valuable skillset that combines national litigation experience with a deep knowledge of the franchise regulatory environment," Rochefort said. In September, Akerman announced the addition of three attorneys in its franchise and licensing group. The practice group's...

