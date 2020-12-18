Calif. Opioid Judge Wary Of Atty Burnout Amid Pandemic

Law360, San Francisco (December 18, 2020, 6:42 PM EST) -- A California federal magistrate judge overseeing the state's opioid epidemic case against Purdue Pharma and other pharmaceutical giants indicated Friday that the COVID-19 spike may delay the trial, stressing the importance of proceeding humanely and not requiring lawyers to work 20-hour days during the country's biggest public health emergency. U.S. Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley made clear during Friday's discovery hearing that she didn't see any reason why attorneys "should be killing themselves" to meet discovery deadlines "in light of what we are facing right now." The judge stressed that her top priority is ensuring that California's public nuisance suit, which seeks...

