CDPQ Injects $1B In Sidley-Repped Renewables Biz Invenergy

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 9:00 PM EST) -- Canadian institutional investor CDPQ said Friday it will invest $1 billion in Sidley Austin-advised Invenergy Renewables to help spur the renewable energy company's growth. Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, known as CDPQ, said this is the largest in a series of investments it has made in Invenergy Renewables LLC. CDPQ initially backed the Chicago-based renewables company in 2013 by acquiring a stake in a wind farm portfolio and later invested directly by buying a stake in the company, the announcement said. Invenergy Renewables LLC bills itself as North America's largest private developer, owner and operator of solar and wind...

